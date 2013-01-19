The Obama Campaign Is Relaunching As 'organising For Action'

Photo: AP

Obama for America, President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign organisation, will relaunch Friday as a nonprofit designed to support the president’s second term agenda, The Associated Press’ Thomas at the Associated Press reports. organising for Action, the nonprofit’s new name, will be led by former campaign manager Jim Messina, and the group will remain distinct from the Democratic National Committee.



Thomas reports that the group “will work on key legislative battles, train future leaders and local issues around the country.”

The group will be formally announced Friday.

NBC’s Mark Murray reports that the nonprofit will be organised as a 501(c)4 organisation, so that it may coordinate with the President. The 501(c)4 group will be in the same mould as Karl Rove’s Crossroads GPS. The group will also disclose its donors, which is not legally required of a 501(c)4 advocacy group.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.