Obama Campaign To Mitt Romney: 'Ann Coulter Is The Only Person Coming To Your defence'

The Obama campaign slammed Republican nominee Mitt Romney‘s foreign policy views on a conference call shortly after the president honored fallen Americans in Libya on Friday.Former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland called Romney “somebody who’s not ready for primetime on foreign policy.” Rep. Tim Ryan called him “extreme.”



“The past few days have been about foreign policy, but I think it speaks to a broader point about how Gov. Romney consistently wants to toe the line of the extreme right wing,” Ryan said on the call.

“You know that you have an extreme position when after your comments, the only person coming to your defence is Ann Coulter. Everyone else has really distanced themselves from you.”

In reality, that’s not true. But Romney has faced some backlash — even from Republicans — in the wake of his biting critique of President Obama shortly after the attacks on U.S. missions in Libya and Egypt.

After U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens was killed early Wednesday, a number of Republican leaders and pundits slammed Romney for attacking the president at a politically sensitive moment.

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin had a similar attack on Obama, as did RNC Chair Reince Priebus. Other Republicans, though, have backed him up.

Sen. John McCain railed against Obama’s “feckless foreign policy” and “weak leadership,” and Ohio Sen. Rob Portman backed Romney’s criticism as “appropriate.” The Romney campaign even has a page of politicians and pundits coming to Romney’s defence and hitting Obama’s leadership.

On Wednesday, Coulter told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Romney’s statement was “devastating to President Obama.”

