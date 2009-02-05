Obama Campaign Manager Scores Seven-Figure Book Deal

Obama’s campaign manager David Plouffe has just inked a seven-figure book deal to write a book about last year’s election. The Audacity to Win [Ed. note: Get it?]: The Inside Story and Lessons of Barack Obama’s Historic Victory will be published next fall. Let’s hope, no pun intended, that people still love Obama then.



USA Today: According to a statement issued Wednesday by Viking, the book will offer a unique, high-level account, including “the deliberations about whether to run against long odds, the epic primary battle with Hillary Clinton, the drama of the general election campaign against John McCain and the strategic roads taken — and not taken … The book will also detail the business lessons to be learned from the formation and the functioning of an unprecedented $1 billion start-up — use of technology, crisis management, grass roots, and personnel management.”

So basically it will be a longer version of that behind-the-scenes Newsweek issue. We kid. It will also apparently include some of Plouffe’s incessant e-mails to supporters.

Oh, and guess who the lawyer was who helped Plouffe ink this deal? Literary powerhouse Bob Barnett, of course. He claims 17 publishers competed for the book.

