Obama Campaign Kick-off In Palo Alto, On Facebook Via Livestream

LAS VEGAS — President Barack Obama’s campaign kickoff will take place at the Facebook headquarters in Palo Alto next Wednesday and New York-based Livestream is powering the live video on Facebook, says the company’s CEO Max Haot in this exclusive interview with Beet.TV



Livestream is co-producing the 8-camera production with Facebook and is managing the production out of the company’s new Los Angeles offices, he says.

We caught up with Haot yesterday at the annual NAB conference at the Las Vegas Convention centre.

Facebook has been using the Livestream platform for over a year.

London Calling

Livestream will also provide live video of the Royal Wedding on April 29 in partnerships with The Associated Press and CBS News, he says.

The company is is expecting considerable bandwidth demand for these events and is making plans to manage consumption beyond Akamai, its principal content delivery network, if necessary, he says.

YouTube Live is Not a Threat



The recent introduction of a live streaming platform from YouTube has created little cause for concern, as he explains in this interview.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV



