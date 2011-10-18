Obama Campaign Hits 1 Million Donor Mark

Over one million individuals have donated to President Obama’s reelection effort as of Monday afternoon, the campaign announced, marking a significant fundraising milestone.



The campaign had been making a strong push over the past week to hit that plateau, sending out multiple emails urging supporters to pitch in.

The news comes on the heels of last week’s announcement that the campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised a combined $70 million in the third quarter of 2011.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.