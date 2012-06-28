The Obama Campaign Is Already Attempting To Fundraise Off The Supreme Court Decision

Brett LoGiurato

Just more than an hour before the Supreme Court was scheduled to rule on the constitutionality of his signature legislative billPresident Barack Obama’s re-election campaign sent out a fundraising email urging supporters to “have Barack Obama’s back” and “donate now.”

Here’s the email, entitled “Today’s decision,” from campaign manager Jim Messina:

Obama campaign fundraise

 

What are the odds Obamacare is overturned?

