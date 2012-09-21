Checks Worth Thousands Of Dollars Stolen From Obama Campaign

Photo: AP

Three checks sent from President Barack Obama’s Chicago campaign headquarters have been stolen.The checks, totaling $50,000, were supposed to be sent to vendors to pay for campaign expenses but “made it into the wrong hands,” Midwest Press Secretary Ben Finkenbinder told MyFoxChicago.



Two Chicago Police Department squad cars were first seen outside the headquarters building at 10:46 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

While there is no evidence someone broke into the office, police don’t believe the theft is an “inside job,” according to MyFoxChicago.

Finkenbinder doesn’t expect the theft to have any impact on the campaign, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Wednesday.

Police would not comment on the case to The Associated Press, only confirming a theft was being investigated at the campaign headquarter’s address.

