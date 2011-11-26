Obama Campaign Cashes In On Black Friday Madness

President Barack Obama’s reelection campaign is looking to cash in on Black Friday spending — providing a 10 per cent discount on Obama reelection gear with a promotional code.



Supporters can treat themselves to yoga pants, hoodies, and more, while supporting their candidate. Purchases on the Obama campaign website are considered donations.

Here’s the tweet from the campaign announcing the sale:

Photo: Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.