DRINK: Obama Campaign Brings Back GOP Debate Watching Game

The Obama campaign has re-launched its GOP debate watch game — which allows supporters to pledge a certain amount to the campaign when terms such as “9-9-9” and “ObamaCare” are mentioned by the Republican candidates.



The GOP field will face off on economic issue tonight in Michigan in a debate on CNBC.

The campaign wouldn’t say how much it expects to raise from the fundraising game — though this is the second time the campaign has run it. Asked how much the campaign took in last time, Press Secretary Ben LaBolt said only “enough to do it again.”

“The GOP candidates are debating tonight in Michigan—and with your help, we’re making them pay every time they use words like “Obamacare” and “class warfare,” the website, GOPDebateWatch.com says.

The watch-words this go-around are:

Obamacare

Flat tax

(De)Regulation

Romneycare

Repeal

Amnesty

Socialism/ism

Class warfare

9-9-9

