The Obama Campaign Mocks Mitt Romney Using His Rendition Of 'America The Beautiful'

The ad, called “Firms,” starts with Mitt Romney at a campaign stop in Florida during the Republican primary season. Then it continues to hammer Romney on the major themes of the week for the Obama campaign: the former Bain Capital CEO’s’ outsourcing record and his offshore bank accounts.

Some of the snippets from news stories that the Obama campaign highlights:

“In business, Mitt Romney’s firms shipped jobs to Mexico. … As Governor, Romney outsourced jobs to India. … He had millions in a Swiss bank account. … Tax havens like Bermuda. … And the Cayman Islands.”

