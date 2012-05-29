WATCH: The Obama Campaign Shows Why John McCain Was Way Better Than Mitt Romney

President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign is out with a new web video this morning, poking at Republican rival Mitt Romney’s budding friendship with the world’s most famous birther.



The 90-second spot, titled “Two Republican Nominees,” begins with 2008 campaign clips of Sen. John McCain telling supporters that they shouldn’t be scared of Obama, his then-Democratic opponent.

“I have read about him, he’s an Arab,” one woman tells McCain.

“No ma’am, no ma’am. He’s a decent family man, citizen, that I just happen to have disagreements with,” McCain responds, shaking his head.

It then segues into a montage of Trump’s birther rants, and asks why Romney won’t be like McCain and “stand up to the voices of extremism in his party.”

But the Romney campaign has apparently decided the benefits of The Donald’s friendship outweigh the political risks. The Republican candidate will appear with Trump tonight at a Las Vegas fundraiser that aims to raise $2 million for Romney’s White House bid, according Las Vegas Sun reporter John Ralston.

