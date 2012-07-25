Why People Are Calling Obama's New Ad His Best Ever

After weeks of hammering Mitt Romney over his Bain Capital past, President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign is taking a more positive approach this week, launching a new campaign ad that features the President addressing voters directly for the first time this election cycle.



The one-minute spot, titled “The Choice,” has an intimate feel, with Obama gently laying out the contrast between his economic vision and that of his Republican opponent.

“Over the next four months, you have a choice to make,” Obama tells viewers. “Not just between two political parties, or even two people. It’s a choice between two very different plans for our country.”

“Sometimes politics can seem very small,” he concludes. “But the choice you face, it couldn’t be bigger.”

The ad is set to air in most swing states, including Colorado, Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The campaign has not specified how much it will spend to air the spot.

Watch the ad below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The ad has been well-received by political commentators, many of whom have heralded the campaign’s shift away from negative messaging and praised the new TV spot for highlighting the campaign’s best asset: The candidate himself.

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough summed up the praise on his show this morning:

“The class warfare stuff doesn’t work,” Scarborough said. “But do you know what does work? Barack Obama being Barack Obama.”

Naturally the Romney campaign had a different response:

“President Obama believes that government creates jobs, not hard-working entrepreneurs and small-business owners,” campaign spokesperson Amanda Henneberg said in a statement. “Not only are his ‘you didn’t build that’ comments insulting to job creators, but they also reflect how unqualified he is to lead our country toward an economic recovery. Instead of meeting with his Jobs Council, he is busy holding fundraisers, playing golf and trying to tear down Mitt Romney. Mitt Romney will never be too busy to focus on jobs and the economy and it will be his top priority as president.

(h/t Christian Heinze)

