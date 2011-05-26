Obama Refuses To Support Cameron's Failing Austerity Strategy

Despite high hopes, the UK government’s austerity program was not met with support by President Obama during his state visit this week.



As George Eaton at The New Statesman notes, Obama instead stressed the need for investment in “education, science, technology and infrastructure”, before going on to say that the “sequencing and pace” of debt reduction will differ from country to country.

Not hugely supportive for Prime Minister David Cameron, whose education cuts have been a particular source of vitriol.

Despite this, as Eaton notes, the U.S. is moving towards an austerity plan that looks somewhat like the UK’s. It seems likely, however, that Obama has noticed the horrible numbers coming out every day from the British economy and would like to distance himself from their austerity measures, in public at least.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.