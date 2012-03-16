9 Clear Signs That David Cameron Thinks Barack Obama Will Win The Election

Photo: AP

Few visitors have been received as warmly by Barack Obama as British Prime Minister David Cameron. They watched basketball and ate hot dogs together, and Cameron was the first foreign leader on Air Force One under Obama’s watch.That’s a special relationship.



But perhaps more surprisingly, Cameron, leader of a right wing government, seemed to have little time for the Republicans.

Paul Waugh at PoliticsHome writes that officially, Cameron’s press team deny that he is supporting Obama in this year’s election.

But given some of his words and actions over the past three days, its not hard to guess who he may be unofficially supporting.

