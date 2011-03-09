President Obama And UK Prime Minister Cameron Just Agreed That Qaddafi Needs To Leave

U.S. President Barack Obama and UK Prime Minister David Cameron have agreed that Libyan leader Qaddafi needs to leave power, according to Fox News.



The two have also agreed that objective number one is ending the violence of Qadaffi’s forces against Libyan civilians, according to BBC News.

The two key members of any coalition likely to act in Libya have now solidified their positions. Now it’s about getting the international community on board for a no-fly zone, or any other sort of military action.

Here’s the full release on their call from the White House:

The President spoke with Prime Minister Cameron of the United Kingdom today about the situation in Libya. The two leaders discussed the coordination of international efforts to end the violence against the Libyan people and ensure accountability. They agreed that the common objective in Libya must be an immediate end to brutality and violence; the departure of Qadhafi from power as quickly as possible; and a transition that meets the Libyan peoples’ aspirations for freedom, dignity, and a representative government. The President and the Prime Minister agreed to press forward with planning, including at NATO, on the full spectrum of possible responses, including surveillance, humanitarian assistance, enforcement of the arms embargo, and a no fly zone.



The President expressed appreciation for the United Kingdom’s partnership at the UN and provision of humanitarian assistance to the Libyan people, and committed to close coordination on next steps. The President and the Prime Minister also agreed to continue working to support Egypt in its efforts to achieve a successful and peaceful democratic transition. Finally, they reaffirmed the importance of international efforts to promote peace and stability in both Afghanistan and Pakistan, including their commitment to Afghan-led reconciliation.

