REPORT: President Obama calls Trump to congratulate him on his win

President Barack Obama reportedly called President-elect Donald Trump, congratulating him on his victory early Wednesday morning, NBC’s Katy Tur tweeted.

Tur said Trump’s campaign manager Kellyanne Conway told her of the phone call, but did not know what was said during the conversation.

Obama worked tirelessly to help elect Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who fell short on Election Day. He repeatedly made strong warnings about electing Trump as president.

In fact, when asked last week by the Rev. Al Sharpton whether he could even imagine Trump taking the oath of office and becoming his successor, Obama said he could not.

