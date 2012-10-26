Obama Calls Romney 'A Bullshitter'

Photo: AP

President Barack Obama had some startling words for his opponent in an interview with Rolling Stone, according to an advance report on the article from Mike Allen at Politico.Allen says Obama told Rolling Stone’s editor that kids look at Mitt Romney and say, “Well, that’s a bullshitter, I can tell.”



Here’s the excerpt from the upcoming cover story, via Playbook’s Mike Allen:

“We arrived at the Oval Office for our 45-minute interview … on the morning of October 11th. … As we left the Oval Office, executive editor Eric Bates told Obama that he had asked his six-year-old if there was anything she wanted him to say to the president. … [S]he said, ‘Tell him: You can do it.’ Obama grinned. … ‘You know, kids have good instincts,’ Obama offered. ‘They look at the other guy and say, ‘Well, that’s a bullshitter, I can tell.'”

This is the first time we can ever recall a President using that sort of language in an interview. We look forward to hearing the White House’s response.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.