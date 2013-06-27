Gay Marriage Victors Got A Call From President Obama While They Were On Air With MSNBC

President Barack Obama called plaintiffs in California’s Proposition 8 case, in a moment that was captured live on MSNBC.



“We’re proud of you guys, and we’re proud to have this in California,” Obama said from Air Force One, which is currently en route to Africa. “And it’s because of your leadership things are heading the right way. So you should be very proud today.”

The Supreme Court on Wednesday punted on a sweeping decision on Prop 8, dismissing petitioners’ standing to appeal the case. It effectively makes gay marriage legal in California.

The White House released a formal statement from Obama shortly after the call:

“I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the defence of Marriage Act. This was discrimination enshrined in law. It treated loving, committed gay and lesbian couples as a separate and lesser class of people. The Supreme Court has righted that wrong, and our country is better off for it. We are a people who declared that we are all created equal – and the love we commit to one another must be equal as well.

This ruling is a victory for couples who have long fought for equal treatment under the law; for children whose parents’ marriages will now be recognised, rightly, as legitimate; for families that, at long last, will get the respect and protection they deserve; and for friends and supporters who have wanted nothing more than to see their loved ones treated fairly and have worked hard to persuade their nation to change for the better.

So we welcome today’s decision, and I’ve directed the Attorney General to work with other members of my Cabinet to review all relevant federal statutes to ensure this decision, including its implications for Federal benefits and obligations, is implemented swiftly and smoothly.

On an issue as sensitive as this, knowing that Americans hold a wide range of views based on deeply held beliefs, maintaining our nation’s commitment to religious freedom is also vital. How religious institutions define and consecrate marriage has always been up to those institutions. Nothing about this decision – which applies only to civil marriages – changes that.

The laws of our land are catching up to the fundamental truth that millions of Americans hold in our hearts: when all Americans are treated as equal, no matter who they are or whom they love, we are all more free.”

Here’s the video of Obama calling plaintiffs:

