Obama Calls Papandreou To Thank Him For His Service To Greece

Photo: pasokphotos via Flickr

…By which we assume he thanked the former Greek prime minister for stepping down.Obama become frustrated with Papandreou before his resignation for floating the idea of a referendum on a European rescue package — and perhaps even one on whether the beleaguered country should remain in the EU.



But that is all in the past.

From the White House:

“President Obama called Former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou today to thank him for his many contributions to Greece and to Greek-American relations, and for his leadership and service over the past two years. As the President said, the bonds between the American people and the Greek people are strong and deep, and the United States will stand with Greece through these difficult times.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.