Obama Consults The Oracle And Other Economic Gurus In Desperate Search For Answers

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters Monday that President Barack Obama called billionaire Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet earlier in the day to discuss the state of the economy.



During his bus tour through the Midwest last week, Obama frequently cited Buffett’s call for higher taxes on the super-wealthy as something he would push for in the coming months.

In addition to laying the groundwork for tax reform, Obama is preparing to reveal a major job creation and debt plan in September to get Americans back to work.

The president also spoke with Ford CEO Alan Mulally to discuss U.S. manufacturing. The White House announced that Obama will give a speech to Detroit unions on labour Day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.