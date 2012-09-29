This Is What Obama's Face Looked Like On The Phone With Benjamin Netanyahu

President Barack Obama called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today, and White House photographer Pete Souza was there to capture the moment:



Photo: White House, Flickr

Here are details of the call, per the White House:

President Obama and Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke today as part of their regular consultations, and to follow up on Secretary Clinton’s meeting with the Prime Minister. The two leaders discussed a range of security issues, and the President reaffirmed his and our country’s unshakeable commitment to Israel’s security. The two leaders underscored that they are in full agreement on the shared goal of preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. The Prime Minister welcomed President Obama’s commitment before the United Nations General Assembly to do what we must to achieve that goal. The two leaders took note of the close cooperation and coordination between the Governments of the United States and Israel regarding the threat posed by Iran – its nuclear program, proliferation, and support for terrorism – and agreed to continue their regular consultations on this issue going forward.

On Thursday, Netanyahu gave a much-talked about speech to the UN General Assembly featuring a cartoon bomb that displayed the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran. Tensions have flared between the U.S. and Israel as of late over Iran, as Obama dismissed criticism of his administration’s policies toward Israel as “noise.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.