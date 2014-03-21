Obama Calls Ellen's Oscar Selfie 'A Cheap Stunt'

During the Academy Awards last month, Ellen DeGeneres’ star-studded selfie de-throned President Obama and the first lady’s victory embrace as the most retweeted tweet of all time.

Ellen’s picture has currently been “favorited” nearly 2 million time and retweeted nearly 3.5 million times. In comparison, Obama’s “Four More Years” tweet has just 296,000 “favourites” and 780,000 retweets.

The POTUS appeared on DeGeneres’ daytime talk show Wednesday and the host admitted, “I was aiming to break your record of retweets and I apologise for doing it but we broke your retweet record.”

“I heard about that,” said Obama via satellite from the White House. “I thought it was a pretty cheap stunt myself — getting a bunch of celebrities in the background and feeding them pizza.”

Obama then talked about how he has to walk and feed the dogs while Michelle and his daughters are in China this week. He also discussed his policy that if his daughters ever got tattoos, so would he and Michelle. “We will reduce the cool factor of any tattoo,” the prez promised.

After then discussing Obamacare, the president talked about the difference between how Washington is portrayed on-screen and in reality.

“I watch ‘House of Cards,’ I haven’t seen Scandal yet but Michelle has watched it. I have to tell you, life in Washington is a little more boring than displayed on the screen,” admitted Obama. “Most of my day is sitting in a room listening to a bunch of folks in grey suits talking about a whole bunch of stuff that wouldn’t make very good television.”

