Obama Calls Boehner's Lawsuit A 'Stunt'

President Barack Obama dismissed House Speaker John Boehner’s (R-OH) potential lawsuit over the White House’s use of executive actions as a in an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Thursday.

“The suit is a stunt,” Obama said.

Obama went on to blame Boehner and other congressional Republicans for forcing him to use executive actions by refusing to compromise.

“What I’ve told Speaker Boehner directly is, ‘If you’re really concerned about me taking too many executive actions, why don’t you try getting something done through Congress?'” Obama said, adding, “You’re going to squawk if I try to fix some parts of it administratively that are within my authority while you’re not doing anything?”

Boehner spokesman Michael Steel fired back with a statement criticising the president’s comments along with an earlier statement Obama made saying there was “not even a smidgen” of corruption evident in the IRS’ targeting of conservative groups.

“The American people, their elected representatives, and the Supreme Court have all expressed serious concerns about the President’s failure to follow the Constitution. Dismissing them with words like, ‘smidgen’ or ‘stunt’ only reinforces their frustration,” said Steel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.