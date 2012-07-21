Here's A Picture Of Obama Calling The Aurora Police Chief Today

President Barack Obama called Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates this afternoon to express his condolences over today’s movie theatre massacre, and pledge the “full support” of the FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies as the Aurora Police Department deals with the suspect’s booby-trapped apartment.



Here’s the readout of the call from the White House:

This afternoon, the President telephoned Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates from the Oval Office to tell him that his and Michelle’s thoughts and prayers are with the community of Aurora, particularly the local first responders who have performed well under difficult and stressful circumstances. The President also told Chief Oates that he should expect the full support of the FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies moving forward, including any resources they need to handle the ongoing situation at the suspect’s apartment.

Earlier today, upon his return to the White House from Florida, the President, along with Vice President Biden, received a briefing on the investigation of the Aurora, Colorado, shooting from: FBI Director Robert Mueller, Homeland Security Advisor John Brennan, Deputy Attorney General James Cole, Chief of Staff Jack Lew, Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett and White House Counsel Kathryn Ruemmler.

Here’s the picture of Obama making the call during the motorcade ride to Palm Beach International Airport:

Photo: White House via Flickr

And here’s the photo from the briefing:

Photo: White House via Flickr

