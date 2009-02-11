Obama Called On HuffPo -- A Blog! -- During Press Conference (CLIP)

During the first press conference of his administration, President Obama called on Huffington Post’s Sam Stein to ask a question. It was the first time a President called on an Web-only publication during a press conference.



Meanwhile, Obama ignored journos from the Wall Street Journal, The Chicago Tribune, Time and Newsweek.

After the presser, another political blogger, Anna Marie Cox, posted to Twitter: “LOTS of grumbling post-press conf about HuffPo getting a q; but accusing O of “filibustering” seems to ignore HuffPo q was smart and tough.”

Poor old-fashioned J-school graduates. Maybe they should petition their bosses to write an editorial about the injustice? We look forward to reading it two weeks from now.

Here’s the clip:



Obama Calls On HuffPo from AlleyInsider on YouTube.

See Also:

Sprint To WSJ Readers: Check Out What Gizmodo Says About Us!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.