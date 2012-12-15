Here's Who's On The Shortlist To Join Obama's Inner Circle

Photo: Getty Images

New clues about President Barack Obama’s Cabinet shuffle emerged Thursday, with United Nations Ambassador Susan Rice’s withdrawal from consideration for the Secretary of State post and reports that former Republican Sen. Chuck Hagel is at the top of the list for defence Secretary.At least six Cabinet members are expected to depart over the next few month, leaving vacancies at several important posts, including Secretaries of State, defence, and the Treasury.



According to recent reports, Obama is first focused on rebuilding his national security team, and is expected to announce his picks for the Secretaries of State and defence posts as soon as next week. The President will also have to name replacements to head the CIA and the FBI, but it is not clear if he will announce the national security appointments individually, or as a package deal.

The next step will be finding a replacement for Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner, who is expected to depart once a deal is reached on the fiscal cliff. And additional openings are expected at the top of the departments of Commerce, Energy, Transportation, and the Interior.

Here’s a breakdown of the top names on Obama’s shortlist — and who we think he will choose to join his inner circle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.