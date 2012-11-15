Here Are The Early Front-Runners For Obama's New Cabinet Positions

Now that President Barack Obama has been re-elected to a second term, speculation will centre on what is expected to be a revamped Cabinet staff in the president’s second term.



Here’s a look at who could be some of the top picks in the State, defence and Treasury Departments:

Produced by Robert Libetti

Don’t Miss:

The Broadwell Revelation Reminds Us How The CIA Annex In Benghazi Was Exposed

Listen To Jill Kelley’s 911 Call Asking For ‘Diplomatic Protection’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.