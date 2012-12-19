REPORT: White House May Tap AmEx CEO Kenneth Chenault To Replace Tim Geithner As Treasury Secretary

Bloomberg is reporting that the White House is considering American Express CEO Kenneth Chenault for an appointment to President Barack Obama’s second-term Cabinet, possibly as a replacement for Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner.



While White House Chief of Staff Jack Lew is still believed to be the frontrunner to replace Geithner, the new report indicates that Obama still hasn’t worked out all of the kinks in his Cabinet reshuffle.

At least six top posts are due to open up in Obama’s inner circle over the next few months, including Secretaries of Treasury, State, defence, and Commerce.

According to the Bloomberg report, Chenault is also being considered for the Commerce job, or could be asked to join the administration as a senior advisor.

Chenault has been a longtime ally of Obama in the business community, and serves on the President’s Council on Jobs and Competitiveness.

Xerox CEO Ursula Burns, another member of Obama’s Jobs Councils, is also being considered for the Commerce position, according to Bloomberg.

Read the full report here >

And here are the other top contenders for Obama’s new Cabinet >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.