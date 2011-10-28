WATCH: How Obama Can Fix His Approval Ratings And Campaign

Obama needs to make key changes in his cabinet and campaign, if he wants to get re-elected.



That would mean making some tough decisions and firing, in some cases, good friends and long-time confidants. Who should stay and who should go?

Watch below.

[Don’t Miss: Here Are The 8 People Obama Needs To Fire If He Wants To Win In 2012 >]

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

Don’t Miss:

• THE DOWNLOAD: Can Rick Perry Revive His Campaign With His Flat Tax Plan?

• JOHN MAULDIN: Here’s How We Should Cut Spending To Get The Economy Back On Track



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.