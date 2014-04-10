President Obama Gets Surprise Visit From Bush 41 After Landing In Houston

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are greeted by former President George H.W. Bush as they arrive on Air Force One at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Wednesday, April 9, 2014, in Houston.

President Obama had a surprise visitor as he departed Air Force One at Houston Airport: Former President George H.W. Bush.

Bush, 89, smiled broadly as the president walked down the stairs, welcoming Obama to the town where he has a number of fundraisers planned.

“I just wanted to say hello to the president and the first lady,” Bush told reporters afterward with a smile, according to The New York Times. “When the president comes to your hometown, you show up and welcome him.”

The 41st president was coming off a marathon weekend at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, where there was a three-day celebration to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the start of his presidency in 1989.

This won’t be the only presidential reunion in Texas. On Thursday, Obama is headed to the Lyndon Baines Johnson Presidential Library in Austin to attend a civil rights summit, which will also host former Presidents George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter, Washington Post reports.

