Obama burns Trump on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live': 'I don't tweet at 3 a.m. about people who insult me'

President Barack Obama had some burns for Donald Trump during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday night.

“Do you ever actually laugh when you watch Donald Trump?,” Kimmel asked Obama, who responded that he does, most of the time.

“I don’t tweet at 3 a.m. about people who insult me,” Obama added.

In one segment, Obama read some mean tweets about himself.

“Barack Obama, bro, do you even lift?,” read one tweet. “Well, I lifted the ban on Cuban cigars — that’s worth something.”

The last mean tweet was from Trump himself: “President Obama will do down as perhaps the worst president in the history of the United States!”

“At least I’ll go down as a president,” Obama quipped.

Obama was travelling on the West Coast Monday to attend fundraisers supporting Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. His motorcade was spotted leaving film executive Jeffrey Katzenberg’s home Monday night.

He has also been making the rounds in battleground states on behalf of Clinton and a number of down-ballot Democrats.

On the campaign trail, Obama has taken a considerably more foreboding tone toward Trump, joining other Democratic all-stars like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and others calling Trump unfit for the White House.

