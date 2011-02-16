WATCH: Obama Finds It Ironic That Iran "Pretended To Celebrate" Egypt's Revolution

Obama’s new budget may be what’s on everyone’s mind (said Obama: “My goal is not to get a good headline on the first day”) yet some of the sharpest statements made by President Obama in his press conference today were on the situation in the Middle East as it pertains to both Egypt and Iran.



“With respect to the situation in Middle East, obviously a lot of work needs to be done, but what we’ve seen so far is positive.”

“My approach is that each country is different…each country has its own traditions…But we don’t believe in violence and coercion as a way of maintaining control. So it’s very important that in all the protests we are seeing around the region, that governments respond to peaceful protesters peacefully.”

“Lets look at Egypt’s example instead of Iran’s example. I find it ironic that the Iranian regime is pretending to celebrate what happened in Egypt, when in fact they have acted in direct contrast to what happened Egypt by gunning down and beating people who have tried to express themselves peacefully.”

