'The world must unite': Barack Obama addresses Brussels attacks during Cuba speech

US President Barack Obama said “the world must unite” after Tuesday’s terror attacks in Brussels.

Obama, speaking from Havana, Cuba, said he condemned “these outrageous attacks,” and added that the US will do “whatever is necessary” to bring the Belgium attackers to justice.

“This is another reminder that the world must unite, we must be together, regardless of nationality, or race, or faith, in fighting against the scourge of terrorism,” he said.

“We can and we will will defeat those that threaten the safety and security of people all around the world,” Obama continued.

Multiple explosions at a Brussels airport and metro station killed at least 34 on Tuesday.

In addition to at least 34 people who died in the attacks, more than 100 were reported injured. Belgium’s federal prosecutor said the explosion at the airport was the result of a suicide bombing.

“What we feared has happened, we were hit by blind attacks,” Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said at a news conference. “We know there are many dead, many injured.”

The French government called the attacks “acts of war” in Europe. A November terror attack in Paris killed over 100 people.

