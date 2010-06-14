Obama: Don't Worry Britain, We're Only After BP

Photo: The White House

President Barack Obama is trying to calm the storm that has erupted because of his comments linking BP to the country that used to own it, the United Kingdom.Today Obama said that his attacks on BP have, “nothing to do with national identity.”



The remarks come after a half hour phone conversation between British Prime Minister David Cameron and the U.S. President.

The Obama administration, now embroiled in what might be its biggest political crisis since election, has been on the attack against BP trying to get in front of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill story.

Sky News is reporting BP CEO Tony Hayward will meet with President Obama next week.

