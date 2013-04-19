LIVE: Obama Speaks In Boston After The Marathon Bombings

President Barack Obama is set to speak this morning at an interfaith service at Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston, three days after bombings at the Boston Marathon.



According to White House pool reports, deputy press secretary Josh Earnest told reporters that Obama worked on his speech this morning. He plans to honour the victims of the bombings and express “confidence in the resilience in the people of Boston.”

Former Republican presidential candidate is also attending the interfaith service, along with various Massachusetts members of Congress who made the trip with Obama.

We’ll be covering Obama’s remarks live. Check back here for updates.

