President Barack Obama will make a statement in the White House briefing room Tuesday, addressing members of the press corps one day after the fatal Boston Marathon explosions that killed 3 people and injured more than 140.



Earlier Tuesday, Obama ordered flags to be lowered to half-mast in honour of the Boston victims.

