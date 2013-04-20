PHOTO: Obama's Situation Room Briefing On The Boston Manhunt

The White House just released a photo of President Barack Obama meeting with his top national security advisors in the White House Situation Room Friday morning for a briefing on the manhunt for 19-year-old Boston bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.



According to a White House pool report, officials were updated on the investigation and briefed on the police shootout in Watertown, Mass., in which Boston Police shot and killed the first bombing suspect, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26.

Pictured in the photo, from left, are: FBI Director Robert Mueller; Lisa Monaco, Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism; Attorney General Eric Holder; Deputy National Security Advisor Tony Blinken; and Vice President Joe Biden.

White House via FlickrAlso in attendace were White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, National Security Advisor Tom Donilon, Deputy Chief of Staff Alyssa Mastromonaco, Deputy National Security Advisor For Strategic Communications Ben Rhodes, Deputy Counsel to the President Avril Haines, and National Security Advisor to the Vice President Jake Sullivan. Joining by video conference were Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, Secretary of State John Kerry, and CIA Director John Brennan, according to the pool report.

