Photo: AP

Who? Obama, Boehner, Reid.Where? The White House.



When? 8:45.

What? The budget.

Why? Preventing the government from shutting down.

Sounds like we’ll get a pretty clear picture of things in just a few hours.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.