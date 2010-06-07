Is Obama Mistakenly Blowing Off The Most Important Region Of The World?

After playing it cool for a few weeks in regard to the oil spill, Obama did a big 180 last week, paying multiple visits to the region, while ratcheting up the rhetoric to express his outrage at the whole situation.



At least so far, it hasn’t helped his poll numbers, though what it really hasn’t done is plug the leak. There’s actually nothing Obama can do to plug the leak, which is all anyone wants.

But due to politics he seems to be putting everything on hold.

Fletcher School foreign affairs Professor Daniel Drezner argues that he’s making a horrible blunder, having blown off a trip to the Pacific Rim:

Obama’s comparative advantage has been to help improve U.S. relations with the rest of the world. Australia and Indonesia are vital supporter states, and yet this president has just given them the cold shoulder — for the second time, remember — in order to focus on domestic politics.

The Obama administration has dealt with North Korea as best they could, and after some stumbles have moved down the learning curve in handling the China portfolio. Their approach to the rest of the Asia/Pacific region, however, has gone from sclerotic to just plain awful. The United States needs good relations with these countries — but this administration has plainly revealed its preferences on this issue. If you look at the Obama administration’s behaviour, in their minds, the Pacific Rim simply doesn’t count.

We still sympathize with the President somewhat, knowing that he’d get hammered for leaving the country.

Probably his big mistake was waiting to long to get publicly animated about the whole thing. If we’d immediately put a highly visible armada in the water to clean the oil, and taken over the whole operation, making it clear that no option was being left in the table, then perhaps it’d be easier to take trips overseas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.