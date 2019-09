If you can’t beat ’em at least you can make money off of them?



The Obama campaign is currently selling ‘Made in the USA’ T-shirts featuring President Obama’s birth certificate on the back, for $30 a pop.

Presumably the ‘Obama: 1, Osama: 0’ ones are at the printers.

