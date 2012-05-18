The Literary Agent Who Wrote That Obama Was Born In Kenya Says It Was A Mistake

Knowing full well the flood of comments that is about to ensue, here’s the statement that the literary agent who has stirred up quite the controversy this afternoon gave to Political Wire:



“You’re undoubtedly aware of the brouhaha stirred up by Breitbart about the erroneous statement in a client list Acton & Dystel published in 1991 (for circulation within the publishing industry only) that Barack Obama was born in Kenya. This was nothing more than a fact checking error by me — an agency assistant at the time. There was never any information given to us by Obama in any of his correspondence or other communications suggesting in any way that he was born in Kenya and not Hawaii. I hope you can communicate to your readers that this was a simple mistake and nothing more.”

The conservative site Breitbart dug up a promotional literary document which said that Obama was “born in Kenya, and raised in Indonesia and Hawaii.”

Breitbart was careful to tiptoe around the “birther” issue, with its editors saying that it only reinforced evidence “not of the President’s foreign origin, but that Barack Obama’s public persona has perhaps been presented differently at different times.”

Worth a note: According to Breitbart, “almost nobody” wrote their own blurb.

