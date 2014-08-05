44 Adorable Pictures Of President Barack Obama Discovering His Inner Child

Brett LoGiurato
Baby7Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Happy Birthday, President Obama!

The 44th President turns 53 on Monday, making him a Leo. Incidentally, Leos are ambitious and magnetic and love being center stage — which sound like qualifications for the nation’s top job.

Obama celebrated his birthday over the weekend with a trip to Camp David, where he organised the traditional annual golf game among himself and 11 other friends.

On Monday, his actual birthday, it’s back to work — in a big way. Obama will host the U.S.-Africa Leadership Summit, a historic meeting with more than 50 African heads of state in Washington.

In the meantime, celebrate 44’s 53rd with pictures of him doing one of the things he does best: kissing babies and embracing his inner child.

Editor’s note: This is an updated version of an earlier post. Amelia Acosta contibuted to an earlier version of this post.

The President is more amused than his young mohawked friend.

Obama greets one of his youngest fans in Prague in 2009.

Similarly sassy expressions.

Joy and babies in Las Vegas.

Three happy participants at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House's South Lawn.

This baby got a little cheeky with the President.

'What do you mean you didn't vote for me?!' he did not actually say.

A sleepy young Iowan rests his head on the President's shoulder.

Getting up close and personal with presidential duck face.

The President and his daughters celebrate the arrival of Portuguese Water Dog Bo.

Secret secrets.

One White House staffer is extra excited at this encounter.

This is Lincoln Rose Pierce Smith, the daughter of former Deputy Press Secretary Jamie Smith.

Cool dad.

Want more of the Obamas?

Here are 33 romantic photos of Barack and Michelle Obama >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.