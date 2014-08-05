44 Adorable Pictures Of President Barack Obama Discovering His Inner Child

Happy Birthday, President Obama!

The 44th President turns 53 on Monday, making him a Leo. Incidentally, Leos are ambitious and magnetic and love being center stage — which sound like qualifications for the nation’s top job.

Obama celebrated his birthday over the weekend with a trip to Camp David, where he organised the traditional annual golf game among himself and 11 other friends.

On Monday, his actual birthday, it’s back to work — in a big way. Obama will host the U.S.-Africa Leadership Summit, a historic meeting with more than 50 African heads of state in Washington.

In the meantime, celebrate 44’s 53rd with pictures of him doing one of the things he does best: kissing babies and embracing his inner child.

Editor’s note: This is an updated version of an earlier post. Amelia Acosta contibuted to an earlier version of this post.

