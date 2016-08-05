48 pictures of President Obama discovering his inner child for his 55th birthday

Happy birthday, President Obama!

The 44th president turned 55 on Thursday — his final birthday in office. He’s a Leo and, incidentally, Leos are ambitious, magnetic, and love being center stage — which sound like qualifications for the nation’s top job.

On his birthday, Obama is set to hold a press conference after a National Security Council meeting to discuss the fight against ISIS.

Perhaps sometime between these events, Obama will have time for some cake.

In the meantime, celebrate 44’s 55th with pictures of him doing one of the things he does best: kissing babies and embracing his inner child.

Amelia Acosta and Matthew Spieser contributed to an earlier version of this post.

