SORRY MR. PRESIDENT: The Economy Got 10x More News Coverage Last Week Than The Birthers

President Obama needs to get off the Internet. Or at least turn off his cable news.



In his Birther presser earlier today Obama scolded the media for getting distracted by the stories that don’t matter and suggested these were serious times and there were more important things to focus on…like the economy.

Well! As it turns out the media did indeed spend a large chunk of time reporting on the economy. Actually it spent more time on that than anything else.

From the Pew Research Centre’s weekly look at where the news devotes its time: In the week of April 11-17 39% of the news hole went to the economy. 4% focused on the Obama administration and much of that was about the Birther issue.

[h/t Romenesko]

