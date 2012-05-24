Arizona's Secretary Of State Is Sorry For 'Embarrassing' Arizona With The Obama Birth Certificate Request

Photo: White House

Ken Bennett is Arizona’s Secretary of State that has been in the national discussion for the past week for making public a request to obtain verification of Barack Obama’s birth certificate from the state of Hawaii. Late Tuesday, Bennett said he received the required information and that the issue was resolved, according to The Arizona Republic.



“I’m happy that we got what we asked for and that’s what I was expecting all along,” Bennett said Tuesday night.

The special assistant to the attorney general in Hawaii confirmed to The Republic that the office had provided the information to Bennett.

“We have received information from Secretary Bennett that satisfied our requirement and has therefore provided his office with a verification of birth for President Obama,” Wisch wrote in an email.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bennett was a guest on Arizona radio station KTAR, where he apologized “if [he] embarrassed the state.”

“I don’t see anything wrong with verifying something so that as many Arizonans as possible have confidence that the people that appear on the ballot are entitled to be there,” Bennett said in the interview, which was with News/Talk 92.3 KTAR’s Mac & Gaydos.

Bennett had said he received more than 1,200 emails from Arizona constituents, prompting his inquiry to the Hawaii attorney general. He said he was “not a birther,” but that it would be possible to keep Obama off the Arizona ballot in November if he didn’t receive proper documentation from Hawaii.

“I believe that the president was born in Hawaii. Or at least I hope he was,” Bennett said.

Bennett said in a radio interview last week that Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the sheriff claiming the birth certificate on the White House website is a forgery, sparked the emails. Arpaio is currently being sued by the Department of Justice.

