WATCH: PILE ON THE DONALD -- "The View" Hosts Slam Trump As A Racist

You knew the co-hosts of “The View” couldn’t wait to get in on the air and weigh in on President Obama releasing his birth certificate.



But the tack they took was a little unexpected: Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and even Elisabeth Hasselbeck think Donald Trump is plain old racist.

Choice quote from Behar, on Trump’s hinting that Obama didn’t get into Harvard on his own merits: “He can’t fathom that a black man could be that smart.”

Full clip below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

