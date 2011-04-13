WATCH: Al Roker Was Clearly Only Allowed To Ask President Obama's Half-Sister One Birther Question

Megan Angelo

Somehow, “Today” has become the venue for all things birth certificate.

Donald Trump spouted his theories, Bill Cosby spat on them, and now President Obama’s sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, weighed in on the matter while promoting her book.

But it was quite clear Al Roker had been instructed not to push the issue — after Soetoro made a succinct statement, he transitioned right into talking about her daughter. Zero follow-up.

(Soetoro also addressed the birth certificate uproar on Piers Morgan’s CNN program last night, saying that “it’s time to put [it] to bed completely.”)

Video below.

