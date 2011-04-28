You May Be Surprised To Learn Which Cable Network Spent The Most Time Talking About Birthers

In his presser today President Obama scolded the media for devoting too much airtime to the birther issue.



A weekly chart from the Pew’s Project for Excellence in Journalism, however, shows that actually only 4% of the newshole was devoted to the story. And now the centre has broken it down even further.

Turns out that as much as FOX gets accused of pushing the birther myth about Obama, MSNBC has covered the story the most. Behold:

MSNBC

28% of airtime studied was devoted to the 2012 election

10% of airtime studied was devoted to Obama

A subset of that Obama airtime was coded “citizenship and religion rumours” to include “birther” coverage, which was 92% of the Obama coverage

Fox

16% of airtime studied was devoted to 2012 election

5% of airtime studied was devoted to Obama

A subset of that Obama airtime was coded “citizenship and religion rumours” to include “birther” coverage, which was 8% of the Obama coverage

CNN

11% of airtime studied was devoted to 2012 election

5% of airtime studied was devoted to Obama

A subset of that Obama airtime was coded “citizenship and religion rumours” to include “birther” coverage, which was 100% of the Obama coverage.

Worth noting that MSNBC devotes significantly more time to politics than FOX and CNN, and that this breakdown doesn’t make it clear whether the time was spent debunking the rumours or simply yelling about Donald Trump (we suspect the latter).

