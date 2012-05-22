Hawaii Attorney General To Arizona Secretary Of State: Prove That You Need Obama's Birth Certificate

Photo: White House

They outline why, as she writes, “We need more information to substantiate that you are eligible to receive verification.” Check them out.

A couple days after Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett made Barack Obama’s birth certificate a potential ballot issue in Arizona, he has finally heard back from the state of Hawaii.

In an interview last week with an Arizona conservative radio host, Bennett said it would be “possible” that he keeps President Obama off the Arizona ballot in November unless he receives “confirmation” from the state of Hawaii that Obama was born there.

Hawaii’s response: Show us “confirmation” that you actually need to update your records and this isn’t a political ploy.

AZfamily.com reported that Hawaii’s attorney general has asked Bennett for proof that he needs “confirmation” to update his records. Last week, Bennett said that it was “possible” he’d keep Obama off the Arizona ballot in November if Hawaii didn’t comply. He said he hadn’t heard a response from Hawaii in about eight weeks.

Bennett insisted in the radio interview that he’s not a “birther,” the term that has become synonymous with the conspiracy theorists purporting that Obama was not born in the United States. He had heard from more than 1,200 voters in emails asking him to look into the issue, despite the fact that Obama released his longform birth certificate in April 2011.

“I believe that the president was born in Hawaii. Or at least I hope he was,” Bennett said.

Bennett said in the radio interview last week that Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the sheriff claiming the birth certificate on the White House website is a forgery, sparked the emails. Arpaio is currently being sued by the Department of Justice.

We still haven’t heard back on multiple requests to speak with Bennett for further clarification.

