Controversial "Blackface" Obama Billboard Appears In Berlin

German comedian Martin Sonneborn is running a satirical political campaign in this weekend’s elections in Berlin.
However, according to The Local, his choice of campaign poster may have gone too far.
Here’s Sonneborn in front of one poster:
While Sonnenborn says he is seeking to mock the entire political system (other posters have attacked Neo-Nazi groups), he appears to be unaware of the controversial history of “blackface” in America.
“No, I didn’t know that,” he said when told about the controversy in an interview with The Local (conducted in-character). “If Americans associate it with that, then I’m sorry, but I’m not going to take it down.”
